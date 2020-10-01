Barclays Bank PLC Announces Results of Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation

New York, October 1, 2020 – Barclays Bank PLC (the “Issuer”) announced today the results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase any and all of its iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs due August 14, 2036 (Ticker: OILNF / CUSIP: 06738C760 / ISIN: US06738C7609) (the “Notes” or the “ETNs”) and solicitation of consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) from holders of the Notes (the “Noteholders”) to amend certain provisions of the Notes as described below (the “Proposed Amendment”), subject to the conditions and restrictions set out in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement dated September 2, 2020 (the “Statement”).

The Offer and Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 30, 2020 (the “Expiration Deadline”). The Issuer has received and accepted 190,215 Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Deadline, representing approximately 25.30% of the outstanding Notes as of the Expiration Deadline. All conditions to the Offer were deemed satisfied or waived by the Issuer as of the Expiration Deadline. The aggregate purchase price of the Notes accepted by the Issuer is $9,510,750, reflecting the previously announced purchase price of $50 per $2,000 principal amount of Notes (the “Purchase Price”). On October 2, 2020 (the “Settlement Date”), Noteholders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will receive the previously announced Purchase Price.

Pursuant to the Consent Solicitation, the Issuer has not obtained the requisite consents to the Proposed Amendment and accordingly, the Proposed Amendment will not be effectuated. Notes purchased by the Issuer pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled on the Settlement Date. Notes that were not validly tendered and/or accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meanings given in the Statement.

For Further Information

A complete description of the terms and conditions of the Offer is set out in the Statement. Further details about the transaction can be obtained from:

The Dealer Manager

Barclays Capital Inc.

745 Seventh Avenue

New York, New York 10019

United States

Attn: ETN Desk

Telephone: 1-212-528-7990

Email: etndesk@barclays.com

The Tender Agent and Information Agent

D.F. King & Co., Inc.