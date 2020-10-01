Cedar Fair Announces Offering of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate and working capital purposes, including fees and expenses related to the transaction. Completion of the offering of the Notes is subject to, among other things, pricing and market conditions.

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE: FUN) (the “Company” or “Cedar Fair”) today announced that it, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Magnum Management Corporation (“Magnum”), Canada’s Wonderland Company (“Cedar Canada”) and Millennium Operations LLC (“Millennium”), intends to commence a private offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). Obligations under the Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities (other than Magnum, Cedar Canada and Millennium) (the “Credit Facilities”).

The Company has amended its Credit Facilities to, among other things, permit the issuance of the Notes and suspend and revise certain of the financial covenants under the Credit Facilities, in part, in response to the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic-related disruption that the Company is experiencing in 2020.

The Notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States under Regulation S of the Securities Act. The initial issuance and sale of the Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Cedar Fair

