 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces the Launch of iUGO Well at the University of Notre Dame Australia

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a technology company focused on developing innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, today announced that it has launched iUGO Well in Australia and signed a contract with the University of Notre Dame Australia to deploy iUGO Well to its students and staff.

“We are thrilled to be launching iUGO Well in Australia to support the physical and mental health needs of the University of Notre Dame Australia’s students and staff,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “iUGO Well aligns with the Australian State and Federal governments’ focus on mental health in the workplace. This is a particularly challenging time for students and faculty, who are dealing with the stress of online learning and the social isolation caused by COVID-19. We are honoured to be working with the University of Notre Dame Australia to support their students and staff through the global pandemic and beyond. Our expected go-live date for the Notre Dame community is mid-October, 2020.”

“The health and well-being of our students and staff is a top priority for the University of Notre Dame,” said Professor Annette Watkins, University of Notre Dame Australia. “We’re very excited to be able to provide a platform like iUGO Well to support the University of Notre Dame community in these challenging times.” Professor Watkins is the University’s lead on the iUGO Well implementation and is an accomplished researcher with a particular focus on wellness and wellbeing in the workplace.

The University of Notre Dame is a private university with campuses in Fremantle and Broome in Western Australia and Sydney in New South Wales, Australia. The University employs more than 700 staff and has over 12,000 students enrolled across its three campuses. Learn more at https://www.notredame.edu.au/.

iUGO Well is a digital health solution that delivers preventative health & wellbeing programs via mobile and web applications. iUGO Well helps users enhance their physical wellbeing and mental health through music and guided activities, improving resilience and decreasing stress. Learn more at https://iugohealth.com/iugo-well/.

About Reliq Health
Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq’s powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

