 

Vera Bradley Honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month With “Be The Hope” Campaign

Throughout October, Company will Spotlight the Powerful and Passionate Work of the Faculty, Researchers and Doctors at the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA), the iconic women’s fashion and lifestyle brand, and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) are proud to launch the second iteration of their “Be The Hope” campaign in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, honor the many women who have bravely battled this disease, and raise funds for the Foundation. Since 1993, Vera Bradley employees, business partners, customers and friends have joined together to raise more than $34.6 million for critical breast cancer research.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The team at the Indiana University School of Medicine collaborates with researchers and leads clinical trials nationwide, focusing on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer, including triple negative breast cancer. Their progress on Monogrammed Medicine is leading to promising discoveries in the areas of diagnosis and personalized treatment, and in just the last six months, their research has led to four treatment drugs being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The incredible staff at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine work tirelessly every day to uncover medical breakthroughs and bring us closer to achieving our ultimate goal of a world without breast cancer,” said Lynda Houk, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “Hope is what drives us and fuels our passion to put an end to this disease, and every dollar raised helps us make a real difference.”

To raise funds this year, Vera Bradley released a limited-edition two-pack of their Cotton Face Masks in exclusive Foundation prints – Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink – available for $25.00 at all Vera Bradley Factory locations, Full Line stores and on www.verabradley.com. Now through the end of the year, 100% of the proceeds from the Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink mask two-pack will be donated to the Foundation.

