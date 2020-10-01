California Department of Housing and Community Development Chooses eCivis to Power Federal Grants Management

Rapid deployment of government funding has proven to be essential in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and supporting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of exposure. The California Department of Housing and Community Development is leveraging advanced grants management from eCivis to expedite support for 12 grant programs representing approximately $811.7M in funding. The purpose-built solution relieves agency personnel of burdensome manual processes by configuring and replicating prior successes, rather than customizing new processes for each grant, while ensuring compliance with government regulations.

eCivis , the most widely used SaaS-based grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, announced today that its grants management software is being used by the California Department of Housing and Community Development to help manage essential federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic. eCivis is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of SaaS/Cloud solutions for the public sector.

“The economic impact of COVID-19 has had huge implications for California residents, causing many to worry about making their rent or mortgage payments or facing the real possibility of homelessness,” said Jessica Hayes, Federal Programs Specialist, California Department of Housing and Community Development. “California is fortunate to receive the most federal grants of any state and the programs provide significant benefits to our citizens. Yet, manually keeping up with demand proved to be nearly impossible. eCivis helped identify and implement a solution that allows us to maximize benefits to our community, while providing assistance to those who need it most much faster.”

“This year, demand for government assistance far surpassed the capacity of state organizations at a time when rapid response is critical,” said James Ha, CEO of eCivis. “We are proud to offer our customers a solution to alleviate some of the stress and administrative burden of grants management, on a powerful, SaaS-based platform. This automated and incredibly agile solution can easily support a large remote workforce, especially during rapidly-evolving events. We believe it will empower customers with the flexibility to act quickly, both today and in the future.”

The equitable management and distribution of COVID-19 funding has become a key priority for government agencies and organizations nationwide. In addition to supporting the rapid deployment and management of funds in California, eCivis is also supporting nearly 100 cities and counties through the same process to provide a single standard process across the state.

To learn more about grants, cost allocation and the professional services eCivis offers for state, local, tribal and non-profits, visit www.ecivis.com

About eCivis

Since 2000, eCivis has been empowering its customers to enrich the communities they serve by simplifying and transforming the grant funding process. As the most widely used SaaS grant management system in the public sector, eCivis is trusted to guide its customers through the grants process. eCivis solutions are powering the efforts of thousands of state, local and tribal government agencies to maximize grant revenues, track financial and program performance, and prepare cost allocation plans and budgets. For more information, visit www.ecivis.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

