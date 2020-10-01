 

CSG Systems International to Hold 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 4

CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) invites you to participate in a conference call on Wednesday, November 4, at 5:00pm EST to discuss the company's third quarter 2020 earnings results. The one-hour conference call will feature CSG President and Chief Executive Officer, Bret Griess, CSG Chief Financial Officer Rollie Johns and Executive Vice President and Group President Brian Shepherd.

To reach the conference, call 866-248-8441 and ask the operator for the CSG Systems International conference call. Click here to join a webcast of CSG’s earnings call in live or archived format.

About CSG

For more than 35 years, CSG has simplified the complexity of business, delivering innovative customer engagement solutions that help companies acquire, monetize, engage and retain customers. Operating across more than 120 countries worldwide, CSG manages billions of critical customer interactions annually, and its award-winning suite of software and services allow companies across dozens of industries to tackle their biggest business challenges and thrive in an ever-changing marketplace. CSG is the trusted partner for driving digital innovation for hundreds of leading global brands, including AT&T, Charter Communications, Comcast, DISH, Eastlink, Formula One, Maximus, MTN and Telstra. To learn more, visit our website at csgi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 CSG Systems International, Inc. and/or its affiliates (“CSG”). All rights reserved. CSG is a registered trademark of CSG Systems International, Inc. All third-party trademarks, service marks, and/or product names which are referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners, and all rights therein are reserved.

