Phreesia Acquires Co-Developed Patient Care Applications by Merck and Geisinger

The Family Caregiver application facilitates two-way communications and coordination of care for oncology patients and their caregivers. The other application, MedTrue, integrates different medication data sources to assist with medication reconciliation and adherence, resulting in a patient- and healthcare team-verified medication list.

Phreesia, the nation’s leading patient intake platform, is pleased to announce that it has acquired two web-based workflow applications co-developed by Geisinger, a large health system based in Danville, Pa., and Merck, known as MSD outside of the USA and Canada. The newly acquired applications are designed to help improve patient communication and care delivery.

“Phreesia supports technologies that engage patients in their care and improve health outcomes,” said Phreesia’s CEO Chaim Indig. “Acquiring these applications that were co-developed by Merck and Geisinger helps support our mission of creating a better healthcare experience.”

The applications are embedded directly within the electronic health record (EHR) and the healthcare provider’s workflow to enhance the use of clinical and patient-reported data during patient appointments. Patients can access both applications from the convenience of home and the Family Caregiver Application is also available to family caregivers.

“At Geisinger’s Steele Institute for Health Innovation, our mission is to build solutions that improve health, the patient experience, care delivery and affordability,” said Karen Murphy, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer at Geisinger. “Seeing the opportunity for the Family Caregiver and MedTrue applications to fulfill this mission is a source of great pride.”

“This agreement represents the culmination of a long and productive collaboration between the Merck and Geisinger team. Merck is excited that our collaboration with Geisinger yielded these two applications that will be incorporated into Phreesia’s offerings,” said Kathryn Hayward, Vice President of Strategy and Commercial Operations – U.S. Market, Merck.

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. To learn more, visit phreesia.com.

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1.5 million consumers it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 13 hospital campuses, a 600,000-member health plan, two research centers and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With 32,000 employees and 1,800 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania and New Jersey by billions of dollars annually. For more information, visit www.geisinger.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

