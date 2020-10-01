Contact Tracing by Avaya Named a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner for Exceptional Innovation

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, announced today that its Contact Tracing solutions have won a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award for Exceptional Innovation. The award from TMC Labs recognizes hardware, software, devices/peripherals, applications and services that help society and business function effectively in the face of challenges caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact Tracing has been widely recognized as a key factor to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on communities, and enable organizations, businesses and people to open up and return safely to work, to school and to recreation. Among approximately 80 percent of public and private organizations planning to reopen with a safe return, 25 percent are implementing some sort of Contact Tracing program or plan. Contact Tracing from Avaya, leveraging its innovative contact center and collaboration solutions, helps organizations effectively collect, manage and leverage massive amounts of data, alleviating the huge burden of tracing and notifying thousands of potentially COVID-19 exposed individuals. Through the use of automation and multi-channel engagement, Avaya’s advanced technologies combine to provide a robust and scalable solution that can be deployed within days – either as an over-the-top application or with the Avaya software you may already have in place.

“Avaya worked early on in the pandemic to support thousands of organizations and millions of workers and contact center staff minimize disruption to their productivity and ability to meet critical customer needs, and we continue supporting them with effective contact tracing and monitoring solutions,” said Anthony Bartolo, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Avaya. “It’s vital for government agencies, healthcare organizations, education institutions, and corporations to initiate Contact Tracing programs to help prevent further spread. We’re here to help our customers effectively track, monitor, and notify contacts of potential exposure, quickly determine possible infections and provide best actions. Customers can use Avaya automation to manage large volumes of contacts and reduce time-consuming manual processes, and make each conversation the best it can be with better risk management by using machine learning to deliver real-time prompts and suggestions to agents.”