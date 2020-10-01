AllianzIM Introduces October Series of U.S. Large Cap Buffered Outcome ETFs
Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSE Arca: AZAO) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSE Arca: AZBO) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs are designed to expand the risk management solutions available to investors. The lowest-cost buffered outcome ETFs on the market, AllianzIM ETFs seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing a level of risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses for AZAO and AZBO, respectively.
|
Ticker
|
Cap1
|
Buffer1
|
Outcome Period
|
AZAO
|
16.30% Gross / 15.56% Net
|
10% Gross / 9.26% Net
|
October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
|
AZBO
|
8.60% Gross / 7.86% Net
|
20% Gross / 19.26% Net
|
October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
|
1 Gross reflects the Cap and Buffer prior to taking into account the 0.74% expense ratio of the ETF while Net accounts for the expense ratio, but does not include brokerage commissions, trading fees, taxes and non-routine or extraordinary expenses. The Cap and Buffer experienced by investors may be different than the stated numbers. The funds’ website, at www.allianzIM.com, provides important fund information as well as information relating to the potential outcomes of an investment in the Fund on a daily basis.
“The presidential election this November has added another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile 2020,” notes Brian Muench, president of AllianzIM. “This latest series in the AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs suite is designed to help investors mitigate risk in their portfolios amidst ongoing market volatility, while still providing the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of the equity market.”
