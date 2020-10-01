AllianzIM Introduces October Series of U.S. Large Cap Buffered Outcome ETFs

Allianz Investment Management LLC (AllianzIM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America (Allianz Life), announces the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSE Arca: AZAO) and the AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF (NYSE Arca: AZBO) will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs are designed to expand the risk management solutions available to investors. The lowest-cost buffered outcome ETFs on the market, AllianzIM ETFs seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing a level of risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses for AZAO and AZBO, respectively.