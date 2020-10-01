 

It’s More Than a Ribbon The Estée Lauder Companies Introduces Its 2020 Breast Cancer Campaign With a Renewed Sense of Unity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Around the world, we are experiencing challenging times as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. This is true for all of those impacted by the disease, especially the breast cancer community who now faces more risk and vulnerability. At The Estée Lauder Companies it has only reaffirmed how crucial it is to support one another as well as medical research, all of those currently living with breast cancer, vulnerable groups who may face a disparity in access to healthcare, and the doctors, nurses and caretakers on the front lines. That’s why The Estée Lauder Companies remains dedicated to The Breast Cancer Campaign (The Campaign) and its mission to create a breast cancer-free world.

This year, The Campaign’s creative features a single, bold Pink Ribbon—the globally recognized symbol for breast cancer. However, what it represents goes much further—it’s more than a ribbon, it unites us. It’s a movement, a representation of the global community, and it honors everyone touched by this disease. Every 15 seconds, somewhere in the world, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer1—and that is far too many. We are united in hope around the shared goal: it’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

The Estée Lauder Companies has been a leader in the global breast cancer movement since Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the Pink Ribbon and started The Campaign in 1992. Now more than ever, The Estée Lauder Companies champions the wellbeing of the global breast cancer community and will continue to drive funds and inspire action. The Campaign has raised more than $89 million globally for lifesaving research, education, and medical services, with more than $73 million funding 293 medical research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), the highest-rated nonprofit breast cancer organization in the U.S. founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993. The BCRF research The Campaign supports in seven countries across the globe spans the entire continuum of cancer research – from basic biology of how healthy cells go awry and become cancer, to developing new diagnostic tests and new treatments, to research to improve a patient’s quality-of-life both during and after treatment.

