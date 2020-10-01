Semtech’s AVX Enables 4K60 HDMI Extenders for the Most Demanding Pro AV Applications

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that YUAN High-Tech Development Co., Ltd. (YUAN), a leading provider of high quality AV products for the digital home, broadcasting and surveillance markets, has introduced a full lineup of AV extenders based on Semtech’s AVX technology . YUAN’s new product line offers copper or fiber connectivity and delivers lossless, zero latency, point-to-point HDMI extension up to 4K60/HDR.

YUAN leverages Semtech's AVX chipset (Photo: Business Wire)

“Semtech’s AVX technology enables our next generation of point-to-point AV extenders,” said Wendy Lin, Director of U.S. Sales at YUAN. “Thanks to AVX, YUAN can offer true 4K60 video extension without compromising on latency or video quality.”

Unlike competing HDBaseT solutions, which require additional devices to convert electrical signals to be fiber-compatible, Semtech’s AVX ASIC connects directly to the SFP+ optical module without additional circuitry. This translates to power and cost savings for AVX-based designs. AVX enables YUAN’s new AV extenders to transmit HDMI signals over distances ranging from 300m using multimode fiber to over 40km with single mode fiber. The YUAN lineup also includes products that extend up to 100m over standard Cat-6a copper cable using a fully IEEE-compliant copper PHY. At maximum cable reach, there is no compromise on video quality and immunity to EMI with a latency of less than 0.1 milliseconds.

“YUAN’s lineup of 4K60 AVX AV extenders showcase the performance and versatility of Semtech’s AVX technology,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group. “AVX meets industry needs by delivering robust and high quality video transmission over distance. The Pro AV industry has long awaited a 4K60 HDMI extender technology to deliver on performance, and by leveraging the capabilities of AVX, YUAN was able to create a product which pushes the envelope of multimedia connectivity over standard copper or optical fiber.”