Celebrating 75th Anniversary, nVent Honors Hoffman Enclosures’ Leadership Legacy of Continued Innovation, Quality and Service Excellence

“The spirit of discovery and absolute integrity that Harry Hoffman possessed continues today,” said Vice President and General Manager Karla Leis about the milestone. “We pride ourselves on our reliability and expertise for finding the right solutions. While an enclosure typically is a lower-cost item in the overall automation solution, it is also one of the most critical parts in protecting people and equipment.”

The legacy of Hoffman Enclosures began 75 years ago when its founder Harry Hoffman designed an innovative automation press guard. Ahead of its time, the guard product protected workers from injuries, kept factories running and served as the core product for the launch of his namesake company in October 1945. Now as part of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, the nVent HOFFMAN brand lives on, through the industry’s most comprehensive protection portfolio of electrical enclosures that meet global and local standards for a vast range of applications.

Comprehensive, high-quality solutions

With more than 12,000 products and tailored solutions, nVent offers a global manufacturing footprint and a uniquely complete range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures under the nVent HOFFMAN brand, plus thermal management solutions. All nVent HOFFMAN products are manufactured to the highest standards, and backed by service and sales support around the world.

One company, one global offering

The company is committed to building on its legacy of innovation and globalizing the business. To provide faster, reliable access to trusted, high-quality products, as well as localized support and services from qualified providers in more markets and regions, nVent continues to grow its enclosures business through product innovation, industry-leading distributor partnerships, global operations and sales, and acquisitions. For example, the company acquired Eldon Holding AB last year, which bolstered its European product and service offering, and recently opened factories in India and China to build on its already significant capabilities in the United States, Mexico, Romania and Poland, among other locations.

Easy to do business with

Looking forward, nVent is investing in new, smart and safety-focused enclosure and thermal management products, and panel shop automation solutions. It’s also transforming its processes by digitizing the front and back ends of ordering and delivery to make it easier for customers to get the solutions they need – and faster.

These plans, among other advances, are all part of nVent’s commitment to being easy to do business with.

“We take care of our customers and have the expertise that few can match,” Leis said. “Our people are why we succeed. The passion they have, the quality they bring to our products, and the teamwork they put into taking care of our customers. That has been central to our growth for 75 years, and it’s central to our continued success.”

Additional Resources

• Learn more about nVent’s industry-leading HOFFMAN electrical enclosures

• Check out Hoffman Enclosures’ “75 Years of Connecting and Protecting”

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

