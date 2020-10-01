 

CCL Industries Announces Closing of Graphic West Acquisition

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisition of Graphic West International ApS (“GWI”) after receiving regulatory approval in Poland. The company now trades as “CCL Specialty Cartons” with immediate effect.

Commenting on the acquisition, Guenther Birkner, President of CCL Healthcare & Specialty (in addition to heading the CCL Food & Beverage and Innovia businesses), commented, “We are excited about this new operation that brings expanded capabilities and geographic reach in digitally printed cartons for the pharmaceutical industry. With the help of Jesper Holm, GWI’s founder, we are eager to expand this product offering globally.”

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined under applicable securities laws, (hereinafter collectively referred to as “forward-looking statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or depend on future events or conditions. Forward looking statements are typically identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans” or similar expressions. Statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Company, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expansion of the digitally printed cartons business.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions including, but not limited to, the impact  of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19; instability of the world economy and capital markets; the impact of competition; consumer confidence and spending preferences; general economic and geopolitical conditions; currency exchange rates; interest rates and credit availability; technological changes; changes in government regulations; risks associated with operating and product hazards; and the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as the Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

