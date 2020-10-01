CCL Industries Announces Closing of Graphic West Acquisition

Commenting on the acquisition, Guenther Birkner, President of CCL Healthcare & Specialty (in addition to heading the CCL Food & Beverage and Innovia businesses), commented, “We are excited about this new operation that brings expanded capabilities and geographic reach in digitally printed cartons for the pharmaceutical industry. With the help of Jesper Holm, GWI’s founder, we are eager to expand this product offering globally.”

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today the closing of the acquisition of Graphic West International ApS (“GWI”) after receiving regulatory approval in Poland. The company now trades as “CCL Specialty Cartons” with immediate effect.

