 

Digital Ally Awarded Notable Contract With Fort Eustis Air Force Base

Digital Ally to Provide a Complete Video Solution Including Body Cameras, In-Car Camera Systems with Patented VuLink Technology and Back-End Software

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the "Company"), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced it has been awarded a significant contract for the deployment of one-hundred (100) FirstVu HD body-worn cameras, fourteen (14) DVM-800 in-car digital audio/video systems, fourteen (14) patented VuLink automatic activation systems, access to VuVault.com back-end software and storage platform and other services for Fort Eustis Air Force Base. The contract was awarded through the Government Services Administration, an independent agency of the United States government which aids in purchasing for government agencies.

Fort Eustis Air Force is located in Newport News, Virginia, and is home to the United States Army Training and Doctrine Command, and to the U.S. Army Aviation Logistics School.

“Current events are bringing widespread attention to the importance of video evidence capturing systems. Digital Ally is proud to provide Fort Eustis Air Force Base with our complete video solution,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, concluding, “Body cameras and in-car video systems are critically important to the safety and security of all concerned and through these tough times we remain committed to serving all military, law enforcement and first responders with this technology.”

Fort Eustis Air Force Base joins Offutt Air Force Base (Omaha, NE) in a growing trend of military bases to utilize the Company’s FirstVu HD body-worn cameras and DVM-800 in-car camera systems paired with VuLink automatic activation systems in the recent years. The Company continues to expand its market share in the law enforcement and government agency sectors and believes its products will continue to prove their versatility and reliability.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. In addition, Digital Ally recently launched two new product lines including a non-contact thermometer/controlled-entry device under the Company’s ThermoVu brand and an EPA Category IV disinfectant/sanitizer under the Company’s Shield brand. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

