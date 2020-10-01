 

Impact BioMedical to Begin Efficacy Testing of Pan-Coronavirus Vaccine Under New Wholly Owned Subsidiary - Innate Immune, Inc.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) has formed a new wholly owned subsidiary, Innate Immune, Inc. (“Innate Immune”), to initiate efficacy testing of a pan-coronavirus vaccine, a special type of vaccine designed to protect against multiple coronaviruses.

“Highly pathogenic human coronaviruses are continuously emerging and remain a major threat to human health,” stated Daryl Thompson, Impact BioLife’s Director of Scientific Initiatives and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC (“GRDG”). Impact BioLife is a wholly owned subsidiary of Impact BioMedical. “Our pan-coronavirus vaccine is designed to allow us to not only protect against COVID-19, which is likely here to stay, but also allow for us to quickly respond to any outbreaks of a virus of this type in the future.”

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses and are common throughout the world. There are currently seven known human coronaviruses that can make people sick. Common human coronaviruses, including types 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1, usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, while MERS-CoV, SARS-CoV, and now SARS-CoV2 can cause more severe pulmonary diseases.

“COVID-19 has already cost more than one million lives and continues to disrupt the $133 trillion global economy,” commented Jason Grady, COO of DSS. “A successful pan-coronavirus vaccine could save countless lives while lessening or even preventing the types of disruptions we have seen this year that have impacted nearly everyone on the planet.”

Innate Immune’s orally delivered pan-coronavirus vaccine has a well demonstrated safety profile and is designed to quickly be scaled for global distribution, ease of manufacturing, and high degree of stability. Innate Immune has gathered a globally recognized team of virologists to complete the research necessary to bring this vaccine to market.

“The need for a solution to COVID-19 and potential future human coronaviruses is clear. We believe this vaccine can provide that solution while remaining economically affordable, ensuring availability across the globe” stated Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS.

