 

Acacia Communications and NTT Electronics Announce Successful Interoperability Testing of 400ZR and OpenZR+

Validates the multi-sourced ecosystem for 400ZR in DCI and OpenZR+ for enhanced functionality

MAYNARD, Mass. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, and NTT Electronics, Co. (NEL), a leading supplier of coherent Digital Signal Processor (DSP) solutions to system and module manufacturers worldwide, today announced that they have successfully completed module-level interoperability testing between DSPs in 400ZR and OpenZR+ operating modes. 400ZR interoperability has been defined by the Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) to address 400G edge data center interconnect (DCI) applications at hyperscale network operators in high-density form factors, such as QSFP-DD and OSFP. The OpenZR+ implementation enables enhanced functionality and improved performance in these same pluggable form factors, providing an interoperable ecosystem for an expanded set of data center and service provider applications.

“This testing provides validation to network operators who are looking to deploy interoperable pluggable solutions in a variety of applications,” said Tom Williams, Vice President of Marketing at Acacia. “The 400ZR project at OIF helped drive coherent interoperability and OpenZR+ provides a path to expand the use of interoperable pluggable coherent modules in regional and long-haul network applications.”

“400ZR and OpenZR+ offer the industry interoperable solutions that can support a wide range of network applications using pluggable coherent modules,” said Atul Srivastava, Advisory Board Member at NTT Electronics. “With OpenZR+, network operators should no longer need to choose between interoperability and high-performance.”

The interoperability testing was performed between modules supplied by Acacia and Fujitsu Optical Components. In addition, a Viavi ONT 800G DCO test box was utilized to verify Ethernet transmission.

About OpenZR+
The OpenZR+ mode maintains the simpler Ethernet-only host interface of 400ZR, but adds support for multi-rate Ethernet and multiplexing capabilities at 100G, 200G, 300G, or 400G line interfaces with higher dispersion tolerance and higher coding gain using openFEC selected for standardization by the Open ROADM MSA and CableLabs.

For a more detailed explanation of OpenZR+ and its growing momentum please visit www.openzrplus.org.

About Acacia Communications
Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the "siliconization of optical interconnect," Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. For more information about Acacia, visit www.acacia-inc.com or follow on Twitter at @AcaciaComms.

