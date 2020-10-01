 

Genetic Technologies Provides Update on COVID-19 Risk Test

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular diagnostics company Genetic Technologies Ltd (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”), provides the following update to the market on the development of the Company’s COVID-19 Risk Test.

Key highlights

  • New findings submitted to peer-reviewed journal and medRxiv on GTG’s predictive model outlined in the technical paper, ‘An integrated clinical and genetic model for predicting risk of severe COVID-19’
  • Findings include:
    ° Model accuracy predictions of severe COVID-19 with a 111% better discrimination of the disease severity than age and gender alone
    ° Leveraged over 1,500 UK Biobank participants aged over 50 with clinically confirmed COVID-19
  • Submission of amended patent to incorporate additional findings on genetic risk stratification

Genetic Technologies has outlined additional findings in relation to its COVID-19 Risk Test. The COVID-19 Risk Test model incorporating the single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) score and clinical risk factors was applied to the UK Biobank data consisting of data on over 1,500 individuals over the age of 50 with clinically confirmed COVID-19. The findings from the model included a 111% better discrimination of the disease severity than age and gender alone. These results further highlight that continuing to rely on age and gender to determine risk of severe COVID-19 may unnecessarily classify healthy older people as being at high risk and will fail to accurately quantify the increased risk for younger people with comorbidities.

Further details on the performance characteristics of the test and description of the underlying research are outlined in the technical paper submitted to the preprint server for Health Sciences, medRxiv and have also been submitted for peer-review. Available here: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.09.30.20204453v1.full.pdf

Richard Allman, Genetic Technologies’ Chief Scientific Officer said: “As we move to reopen our economy across Australia it is critical that we are able to undertake this process as safely as possible. The ability to assess the risk in the general population to develop a severe case of COVID-19 by genetic risk factors in contrast to age alone would have the potential to enable the economy to return to normal more rapidly by empowering individuals to make informed decisions on their risk profile.”

