DLH Acquires IBA to Bolster its DoD Health Technology Capabilities

Transaction Expands Data Analytics, AI, and Research & Development Profile

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to the federal government, today announced that it has acquired privately-held Irving Burton Associates, LLC (“IBA”) of Falls Church, Virginia. The firm, with approximately 115 employees, provides research, systems development, and other technology-enabled solutions to the Defense Health Agency (“DHA”), the Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (“TATRC”) of the US Army’s Medical Research and Development Command (“USAMRDC”), and other agencies within the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). IBA maintains a top-secret facility clearance, and its defense contracts provide for a range of health IT services including digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (“AI”).



IBA was purchased for $32.0 million in cash, or $26.5 million net of transaction-related tax benefits worth approximately $5.5 million on a net present value basis. DLH estimates that IBA will contribute annualized revenue of approximately $25 million to the Company going forward, and the firm’s backlog was approximately $143 million at closing. IBA will be a wholly owned subsidiary of DLH Holdings Corp. and a part of DLH’s Mission Services & Solutions operating unit led by Helene Fisher (former US Army Signal Corps). IBA’s current president, Mary Dowdall, will remain with DLH in leadership of the IBA organization.

“IBA complements our capabilities and enhances our readiness profile for military and other agency business through research, analytics, and advancing technologies,” said Zachary Parker, DLH President & CEO. “For several decades IBA has leveraged its expertise in program management, research and engineering, and health data analytics to expand its business in support of agencies in the Military Health System (MHS). We are confident that IBA will strengthen our growth outlook and bring new opportunities in technology-enabled healthcare solutions. I am proud to have IBA join the DLH family of operations.”