 

DLH Acquires IBA to Bolster its DoD Health Technology Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 14:00  |  42   |   |   

Transaction Expands Data Analytics, AI, and Research & Development Profile

ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare research, services and solutions to the federal government, today announced that it has acquired privately-held Irving Burton Associates, LLC (“IBA”) of Falls Church, Virginia. The firm, with approximately 115 employees, provides research, systems development, and other technology-enabled solutions to the Defense Health Agency (“DHA”), the Telemedicine & Advanced Technology Research Center (“TATRC”) of the US Army’s Medical Research and Development Command (“USAMRDC”), and other agencies within the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). IBA maintains a top-secret facility clearance, and its defense contracts provide for a range of health IT services including digital transformation, data analytics, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (“AI”).

IBA was purchased for $32.0 million in cash, or $26.5 million net of transaction-related tax benefits worth approximately $5.5 million on a net present value basis. DLH estimates that IBA will contribute annualized revenue of approximately $25 million to the Company going forward, and the firm’s backlog was approximately $143 million at closing. IBA will be a wholly owned subsidiary of DLH Holdings Corp. and a part of DLH’s Mission Services & Solutions operating unit led by Helene Fisher (former US Army Signal Corps). IBA’s current president, Mary Dowdall, will remain with DLH in leadership of the IBA organization.  

“IBA complements our capabilities and enhances our readiness profile for military and other agency business through research, analytics, and advancing technologies,” said Zachary Parker, DLH President & CEO. “For several decades IBA has leveraged its expertise in program management, research and engineering, and health data analytics to expand its business in support of agencies in the Military Health System (MHS). We are confident that IBA will strengthen our growth outlook and bring new opportunities in technology-enabled healthcare solutions. I am proud to have IBA join the DLH family of operations.”

Seite 1 von 4
DLH Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...