Labrador Gold Appoints Mr. Matthieu Lapointe Vice President Exploration

Mr. Lapointe, P.Geo. has over 15 years of greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Most recently Mr. Lapointe was Chief Geologist for TMAC Resources where he developed exploration strategy and managed regional exploration of the 1,600 km 2 Hope Bay Project in Nunavut including brownfield targeting at the active Doris gold mine and two advanced stage gold deposits.

“I am very pleased to welcome Matt to the LabGold technical team,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “He is a seasoned explorationist well versed in evaluating large land packages and advancing projects from grassroots to production stages. I expect him to have an immediate impact on our exploration program at Kingsway, especially as we gear up for our fall drilling campaign.”

Matt Lapointe commented, “I am pleased to join the LabGold team as the company begins the next phases of exploration. LabGold has assembled an impressive property portfolio and have been systematically exploring highly prospective areas. The progress and results to date are encouraging and I look forward to continue advancing these exciting projects.”

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., is the qualified person responsible for all technical information in this release.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold’s discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km2. The three licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 16km of the Appleton fault zone which is associated with gold occurrences in the region, including the New Found Gold discovery. Historical work over the area covered by the Kingsway licenses shows evidence of gold in till, vegetation, soil, stream sediments, lake sediments and float. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.