 

Labrador Gold Appoints Mr. Matthieu Lapointe Vice President Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthieu (Matt) Lapointe as VP Exploration effective immediately.

Mr. Lapointe, P.Geo. has over 15 years of greenfield and brownfield precious metal exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Most recently Mr. Lapointe was Chief Geologist for TMAC Resources where he developed exploration strategy and managed regional exploration of the 1,600 km2 Hope Bay Project in Nunavut including brownfield targeting at the active Doris gold mine and two advanced stage gold deposits.

“I am very pleased to welcome Matt to the LabGold technical team,” said Roger Moss, President and CEO of the Company. “He is a seasoned explorationist well versed in evaluating large land packages and advancing projects from grassroots to production stages. I expect him to have an immediate impact on our exploration program at Kingsway, especially as we gear up for our fall drilling campaign.”

Matt Lapointe commented, “I am pleased to join the LabGold team as the company begins the next phases of exploration. LabGold has assembled an impressive property portfolio and have been systematically exploring highly prospective areas. The progress and results to date are encouraging and I look forward to continue advancing these exciting projects.”

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., is the qualified person responsible for all technical information in this release.

About Labrador Gold
Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

In early March 2020, Labrador Gold acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The property is along strike to the northeast of New Found Gold’s discovery of 92.86 g/t Au over 19.0 metres on their Queensway property. (Note that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property). In early July 2020, the Company signed an option agreement to acquire a third license to add to the property package which now covers approximately 77 km2. The three licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 16km of the Appleton fault zone which is associated with gold occurrences in the region, including the New Found Gold discovery. Historical work over the area covered by the Kingsway licenses shows evidence of gold in till, vegetation, soil, stream sediments, lake sediments and float. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water.

Seite 1 von 2
Labrador Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
Neuer Goldrausch ausgelöst! : Sofort handeln! Es eilt! Massiver Börsengang des direkten Nachbarn macht schnelle Neubewertung wahrscheinlich!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.08.20
4
Labrador Gold günstig bewerteter Goldexplorer mit Jackpotchance