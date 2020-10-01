Mustang Bio Announces First Patient Dosed in Multicenter Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T Cell Therapy)

WORCESTER, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. (“Mustang”) (NASDAQ: MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today’s medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Mustang-sponsored, open label, multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MB-102 (CD123-targeted CAR T cell therapy) in patients with relapsed or refractory blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (hrMDS). Study sites include City of Hope, where the CAR T cell therapy was initially developed and where the clinical data were generated to support Mustang’s current multicenter trial, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Duke University and MD Anderson Cancer Center.

The Phase 1 portion of the trial will determine the maximum tolerated dose of MB-102 for the Phase 2 portion of the trial. Safety will be assessed at each dose level before proceeding to the next. The Phase 2 portion of the trial may be divided into as many as three arms to evaluate the efficacy of MB-102 in relapsed or refractory BPDCN (Arm 1), relapsed or refractory AML (Arm 2) and demethylation resistant hrMDS (Arm 3). The primary outcome that will be studied is the response rate at day 28 post infusion in all arms. Secondary outcome measures include duration of response, progression-free survival, overall survival and incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events, which will be followed for up to three years.

Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mustang, said, “This is a momentous occasion for Mustang, as it is the first clinical trial under Mustang’s investigational new drug application (IND) in which a patient was dosed with cells processed in our own manufacturing facility. We look forward to advancing the development of MB-102 and providing updates on the trial as we seek to help address the needs of patients suffering from the devastating diseases of BPDCN, AML and hrMDS.”