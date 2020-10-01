Brixton Metals Samples 6,160 g/t Silver and 16.9% Cobalt from Surface at its Langis Project and Mobilizes Drill to Site

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (the " Company ") (TSXV: BBB) (OTCQB: BBBXF) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its wholly-owned Langis Silver Project located in Ontario, Canada. During 2018 and early in 2020, Brixton drilled very high-grade, native silver over considerable widths near the historical shaft #3 of the Langis Project. The surface expression of these native silver veins was achieved through overburden removal in September 2020.

Bonanza grade silver-cobalt veins were exposed at surface returning 0.4m trenching of 3,140 g/t silver, 10.15% cobalt, 0.58% nickel

Grab samples of the native silver veins returned 6,160 g/t silver and 16.95% cobalt, >1% nickel

Chairman and CEO of Brixton Metals, Gary R. Thompson stated, “The results of this year’s surface work, uncovering native silver at surface, gives us the confidence to pursue a high-grade, near-surface resource at Langis. Brixton has demonstrated through drilling that significant silver mineralization remains at Langis. Native silver mineralization occurs as silver-cobalt veins, fracture-filled veinlets, fine disseminations and fracture-filled rosettes. Silver mineralization also occurs as argentite (AgS) +- cobaltite (CoAsS). Our plan is to conduct 15,000m to 20,000m of shallow drilling at Langis over the winter months with the goal of producing a maiden NI-43-101 compliant silver resource in 2021.”

Click here for Figure 1. Langis Project Location Map:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-1-Oct-1- ...

Click here for Figure 2. Langis Mine, Shaft #3, New Surface Grab Sample and Trenching Area:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-2-Oct-1- ...

Click here for Figure 3. Silver-Cobalt Vein in Trench (0.4m of 3,140 g/t Silver, 10.15% Cobalt, 0.58% Ni):

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-3-Oct-1- ...

Click here for Figure 4. Native Silver Grab Sample X922127 (6,160 g/t Ag and 16.95% Co, >1% Ni) Close-up:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Figure-4-Oct-1- ...

The focus of the drilling is to expand on the known high-grade silver intercepts located close to surface and adjacent to underground workings at proximity of Shaft # 3 and Shaft # 6.

Click here for Figure 5. Langis Pre-1989 Underground Workings Near Shaft #3, #6 and Brixton Drilling: