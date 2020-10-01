 

$30M BrewBilt Revenue Financial Recap For Year-End 2020

SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced that the company generated approximately $5M in new customer orders during the quarter ending June 30, 2020, with a sales target of $25M over next 12 months, and opened new markets in Europe during QTR-III along with brewery and cannabis orders of an additional $2.5M.

Chairman Jef Lewis stated, “We’ve pushed through COVID, and have good news to report on all fronts. First, we have hired 2 more brewery experts to our team, both of whom have a strong following in the brewery industry and have been incentivized to attract more revenue from Europe, United States, Asia and South America. Second, we have a 12 month advertising campaign in the 4 major industry gold-standard journals, including Food & Beverage, Pizza Today, New Brewer and Beverage Master. They have a global collective following of 10M subscribers. Lastly, we have completed this quarter and installed a 10 Barrel Brewery for Players Pizza, a 20 Barrel Mash-Tun Brewery for Alibi Ale Works, and a 5 Barrel Brewery for Bruehol Brewing. We will announce our new Brewery in Finland in October-2020 which will open more doors in Europe.”

Watch Jef Lewis at https://www.brewbilt.com/new-index

Learn about BrewBilt at https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

Hear what some of our customers say about BrewBilt at 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=eAtMrDj7PYA&feature=y ...

ABOUT: Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater. 

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking Statements.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies.  Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact 

Investor Relations

Jef Lewis, CEO & Chairman

www.brewbilt.com

info@brewbilt.com

530-802-5023

Source: BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc.


