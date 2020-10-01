 

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Providers Offer Free TMS Consultations During National Depression Awareness Month

Participating practices educate patients with depression about non-drug treatment options like NeuroStar Advanced Therapy

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced that participating providers of its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy treatment for depression are offering complimentary consultations during National Depression Awareness Month. During October, more than 300 practices across the country will be participating in the program, which is designed to educate depression sufferers and their loved ones about NeuroStar as an available, non-drug and non-invasive depression treatment alternative.

Depression currently impacts more than 16.1 million adults in the U.S.,1,2,3 but many do not seek treatment or are not helped by antidepressant medications. Antidepressant medications are often the first treatment patients turn to, but the reality is they aren’t a one-size-fits-all solution. There are currently 5.5 million adults with depression in the U.S. who do not see relief from antidepressant medications.1,2,3 These startling statistics, coupled with the unfortunate reality that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has tripled the depression rate among adults in the U.S.,4 make the need for open dialogue and education about depression treatments more important than ever before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies mental health treatment as essential during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Clinical TMS Society recognizes TMS as an essential treatment for patients during this time as well.5 NeuroStar, the market leader in TMS, appreciates the critical role providers play in prioritizing and maintaining mental health.

NeuroStar is a non-invasive treatment for adults with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that are underactive in depression.6,7 Neuronetics has more than 1,000 NeuroStar devices installed in doctors’ offices and hospitals in the U.S., and many of these NeuroStar practices remain open and are offering services during the pandemic, including free TMS consultations in October and beyond, to make sure mental health needs are met and potentially life-saving conversations continue.

