Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 65th Store in Florence, Kentucky

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the Grand Opening of its 65th store in Florence, Kentucky. The Florence store is located at 390 Meijer Drive, Florence, KY 41042.



“We are excited to open a Duluth Trading store to serve our customers in northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati metropolitan area,” said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “We welcome our loyal customers to shop in a variety of ways – in-store, curbside and online—to experience our innovative solution-based apparel for men and women.”