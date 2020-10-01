 

Consolidated Communications Introduces CCiTV to California and Illinois

Company expands next-gen, easy-to-use TV service during coronavirus pandemic, delivering on-demand content, anytime while customers continue to spend more time at home

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL), a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of broadband and business communications solutions, is introducing CCiTV to residential and small and medium business customers in its California and Illinois service areas. Available on Oct. 2, CCiTV offers flexible, easy-to-use TV programming to customers when they want it, where they want it and how they want it.

As reported by Nielsen in June, overall television viewership rose by more than one billion hours a week at the height of stay-at-home orders. Now as states reopen, connected TV viewership across smart TVs and internet-connected devices continues to be higher than pre-covid lockdown levels. Even as consumers feel safer outside, the new normal appears to include a higher dose of connected TV.

Building upon more than 15 years of experience delivering TV and home entertainment solutions, Consolidated’s next-generation TV service offers a feature-rich viewing experience, including restart/replay TV, voice-activated remote controls, HD with 4K compatibility and cloud-based DVR storage to enable viewing of content anytime, anywhere, plus nearly 200 live, local, national and premium channels.

“We are proud to bring the best of local and streaming TV to our customers, especially during this time when so many of us are at home more than ever before,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “CCiTV delivers what our customers want, while removing the two biggest customer pain points with traditional providers – weather-related outages and never-ending fees on the bill. Customers have the flexibility to watch on a TV, computer, tablet or phone and use their own streaming device, like Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, or receive a set-top box from Consolidated.”

Consolidated’s CCiTV provides a fully customizable, cloud-enabled TV experience that supports individual preferences, parental controls and viewing recommendations. The service’s bring-your-own-device functionality creates a highly flexible in-home viewing experience that serves every customer’s viewing habits. The high-quality, all HD lineup can be delivered to a big-screen TV, as well as to tablets and mobile devices through compatibility with a wide variety of Apple iOS-, Amazon- and Android-supported devices. This next-generation viewing experience provides customers with the ultimate control of how, where and when they view television content.

CCiTV delivers content from all local broadcast channels, popular networks, regional sports networks, and more.

More information about CCiTV is available on Consolidated’s website. The service can be ordered by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI (844.968.7224).

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

