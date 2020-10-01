 

CymaBay Therapeutics to Present Data from its Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with NASH at The Liver Meeting 2020

01.10.2020, 14:00   

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and providing access to innovative therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases, today announced that data from a Phase 2 study of seladelpar in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will be delivered during The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 (TLMdX) of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) which will be held online November 13th – 16th.

The presentation titled “A 52-Week Multi-Center Double-Blind Randomized Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar, a potent and selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPAR-delta) agonist, in Patients with Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH),” 1 will be delivered by Dr. Stephen A. Harrison, MD, Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research. This electronic poster presentation has been selected by AASLD for special recognition as a “Poster of Distinction” and will highlight the effects of seladelpar on liver fat, liver enzymes, and key histologic endpoints recognized by regulators for registration including NASH resolution and reduction in fibrosis.

Dr. Stephen Harrison, MD, commented, “Given that NASH is a multifactorial and complex disease, evaluating combination therapies incorporating different mechanisms of action is an important next step to addressing the unmet need that exists for patients with NASH. I am looking forward to sharing additional data highlighting the effects of seladelpar on NASH and believe these data along with the observed overall safety and tolerability profile position seladelpar to be an ideal agent to be used in combination with other mechanisms of action to provide the greatest clinical benefit.”

Sujal Shah, CEO of CymaBay Therapeutics, commented, “We are excited to have the opportunity to share our first presentation of final data from our Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with NASH. These data further reveal the distinctive characteristics of seladelpar impacting lipid metabolism, inflammation and fibrosis in patients with NASH. On behalf of my colleagues at CymaBay, I would like to thank the patients, the investigators, and the clinical research team members who have participated in our study.”

