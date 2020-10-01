United Health Products Submits HemoStyp Completed PMA Response to FDA

All details and updates regarding the Human Trials are now available to the public at:

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC, “UHP”) today announced that it has submitted documents requested by the FDA in conjunction with its PMA (Class III) application to use HemoStyp in internal surgeries. The company expects the FDA to grant approval to its PMA (Class III) application or request additional information within 30 days.

United Health Products develops technology, and manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company’s main product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

