 

United Health Products Submits HemoStyp Completed PMA Response to FDA

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCPK: UEEC, “UHP”) today announced that it has submitted documents requested by the FDA in conjunction with its PMA (Class III) application to use HemoStyp in internal surgeries. The company expects the FDA to grant approval to its PMA (Class III) application or request additional information within 30 days.

All details and updates regarding the Human Trials are now available to the public at:

https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03654560?term=hemostyp& ...

About United Health Products

United Health Products develops technology, and manufactures and markets patented hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company’s main product, HemoStyp, is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose. HemoStyp is an all-natural product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. For more on United Health Products, Inc. visit: www.unitedhealthproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

 



