Titan Medical Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of robotic surgical technologies, announced the voting results from the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of its Shareholders held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

All of management’s nominees for election were duly elected as directors of the Company by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. A total of 52,225,437 of the 81,524,320 common shares outstanding, or 64.06%, were voted at the meeting. The results of the vote were reported to the meeting by Computershare, which acted as scrutineer at the meeting, as follows: