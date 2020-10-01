 

Titan Medical Reports Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Titan Medical Inc. (“Titan” or the “Company”) (TSX: TMD) (Nasdaq: TMDI), a medical device company focused on the design and development of robotic surgical technologies, announced the voting results from the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of its Shareholders held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

All of management’s nominees for election were duly elected as directors of the Company by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. A total of 52,225,437 of the 81,524,320 common shares outstanding, or 64.06%, were voted at the meeting. The results of the vote were reported to the meeting by Computershare, which acted as scrutineer at the meeting, as follows:

 

 

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Paul Cataford

14,828,068

61.49

9,285,489

38.51

Anthony Giovinazzo

13,605,844

56.42

10,507,712

43.58

David McNally

12,456,944

51.66

11,656,612

48.34

Stephen Randall

13,798,722

57.22

10,314,627

42.78

Cary Vance

13,847,172

57.42

10,266,361

42.58

 

The appointment of BDO Canada LLP as independent auditors of the Company was approved by shareholders (with 33,803,053 votes for and 18,421,383 votes withheld) in respect of the motion.

