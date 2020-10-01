 

Cyanotech Corporation Launches BioAstin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:00  |  66   |   |   

Cyanotech Corporation, (Nasdaq Capital Market: CYAN), a world leader in microalgae-based, high-value nutrition and health products, announces its launch of BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin in a new delivery form, water dispersible powder, available in both 1% and 2% concentrations. The Nation’s #1 brand of Astaxanthin*, BioAstin, is now offering their new water dispersible powder to the bulk ingredients market worldwide.

BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin is a powerful antioxidant derived from natural Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae grown on the Kona Coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. Cyanotech is the most vertically integrated producer of naturally grown Astaxanthin, and its new powder is no exception. From pond to powder, Cyanotech offers the world’s first and only water dispersible powder produced all in one location ensuring the highest possible quality. Astaxanthin is a superior nutrient for formulations and condition specific products as it has been clinically studied to help support cardiovascular, eye, immune, skin, and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise.

“Cyanotech’s water dispersible natural astaxanthin powder is unique – we’ve formulated with a proprietary blend of plant fibers,” stated Dr. Gerry Cysewski, Chief Scientific Officer and CEO, Cyanotech. “Our innovative proprietary blend creates the ideal delivery system for this type of technology. The purity of the formulation eliminates the need for extra unnatural compounds that are found in microencapsulation technologies,” added Cysewski.

BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin Water Dispersible Powder is free-flowing and it’s dispersible in either hot or cold water. It’s ready to be incorporated into drink powder mixes, ready to drink beverages, teas, fruit juices, as well as carbonated beverages. The flavor of the powder is neutral and similar to other plant-based proteins but can be blended with various flavor profiles to reach the desired taste. Additionally, Cyanotech’s astaxanthin powder offers another alternative for consumers that do not like to swallow supplements. BioAstin 1% and 2% powders are certified Gluten Free and Kosher, with other certifications pending (Halal, Vegan, I-Gen, Certified for Sport and Detox Project). For more information or to request a sample please inquire here.

About Cyanotech — Cyanotech Corporation, a world leader in microalgae technology for over 30 years, produces BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica. These all natural, dietary ingredients and supplements leverage our experience and reputation for quality, building nutritional brands which promote health and well-being. The Company’s mission is to fulfill the promise of whole health through Hawaiian microalgae. Cyanotech’s BioAstin offers superior antioxidant activity which supports skin, eye and joint health, as well as recovery from exercise*. Cyanotech’s Spirulina products offer nutrition that supports cardiovascular health and immunity*.

All Cyanotech products are produced from microalgae grown at our 96-acre facility in Kona, Hawaii using patented and proprietary technology and are Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) for use in food products. Cyanotech sells its products direct to consumers at retail locations in the United States and online at www.nutrex-hawaii.com and also distributes to dietary supplement, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical manufacturers and marketers. The Company is regulated by the FDA. Visit http://www.cyanotech.com for more information.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure or prevent any disease. *Per SPINS data in the US Natural Channel.

