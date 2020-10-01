 

NETL - American Focused Net Lease Equity ETF Distributes $0.2792 Per Share, the 6th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend Since Inception

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:10  |  45   |   |   

NETL – The Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSE arca: NETL) (the “Fund”), sponsored by Fundamental Income, declared and distributed $0.2792 per share, its 6th consecutive quarterly dividend since its launch and listing as a new ETF on the NYSE Arca in March 2019.

NETL – the Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF has distributed $1.319 per share since September 2019.

Year-to-Date, since January 1, 2020, investors in Fundamental Income’s Net Lease ETF have received $0.759 per share. The fund pays dividends on a quarterly basis and aims to provide investors a total return and targets to produce quarterly income with identifiable growth.

The dividend was paid 9/30/2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business, 9/25/2020.

NETL Cash Distribution = $0.2792 per share
 Record Date: 9/25/2020
Ex-Date: 9/28/2020
Payable Date: 9/30/2020

The Net Lease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), a rules based, passive ETF (exchange traded fund), is publicly traded on the NYSE arca. The ETF seeks to track the performance before fees and expenses of the Fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate Index (NETLXT), calculated by NASDAQ. NETL seeks to provide investors access to sustainable income with identifiable growth through investments in Net Lease REITs. The Net Lease REITs owned by NETL avoid owning Malls, Multi-family, and Multi-tenant properties. This segment of the real estate sector focuses on owning and leasing properties to single tenants under “net leases” wherein the tenants are responsible for the payment of most, if not all, operating expenses including rent, property taxes, insurance and maintenance. www.netleaseETF.com

About Fundamental Income

Led by seven investment partners with over 50 years and $15 billion of cumulative transaction history, Fundamental Income is a net lease platform, focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to middle-market businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. Fundamental Income provides real estate capital solutions and sale-leasebacks to businesses and business owners with established and growing operations across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.netleaseetf.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk; Principal loss is possible. The fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Dividends are not guaranteed and a company’s future ability to pay dividends may be limited.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor.



