Gap Inc. Reimagines Hiring for the Upcoming Holiday Season

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today outlined its plans to hire seasonal associates to help support its Customer Experience Centers (fulfillment and customer contact centers) and Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores, serving customers this holiday season in a safe and seamless way. These new roles follow the company’s hiring of more than 50,000 employees in the first half of the year to meet the changing needs of its customers. To make this year’s hiring process safe and easy, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less.

“We are thrilled to add seasonal talent to our growing teams across the U.S. and Canada, in a time when it’s needed most,” said Sheila Peters, Head of People and Culture, Gap Inc. “At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs.”