Gap Inc. Reimagines Hiring for the Upcoming Holiday Season
Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today outlined its plans to hire seasonal associates to help support its Customer Experience Centers (fulfillment and customer contact centers) and Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix and Janie and Jack stores, serving customers this holiday season in a safe and seamless way. These new roles follow the company’s hiring of more than 50,000 employees in the first half of the year to meet the changing needs of its customers. To make this year’s hiring process safe and easy, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less.
“We are thrilled to add seasonal talent to our growing teams across the U.S. and Canada, in a time when it’s needed most,” said Sheila Peters, Head of People and Culture, Gap Inc. “At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs.”
New hiring efforts to support a digitally-led business
Gap Inc. acquired 3.5 million new customers through its online channels in Q2. To meet the surge in online demand, Gap Inc. is looking to fill roles across the business that will include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through its customer contact centers and additional staffing for contactless services. With the retailer’s most recent rollout of Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In Store, Gap Inc. customers can now shop for their holiday wish lists confidently and conveniently, however and whenever they choose.
Gap Inc. is providing employees in its Customer Experience Centers with more flexibility to work this holiday season. Customer contact center teams will have the option to work remotely, with the company supplying them with the necessary technical equipment and support to assist customers from home. Fulfillment center employees will have the ability to choose which hours during the day, night and weekends they prefer to work, with the option to work more hours if they want. For applicants who are interested in helping fulfillment and customer contact teams during peak shopping periods, the company is offering roles across six fulfillment locations and three customer contact locations in the U.S. and Canada.
