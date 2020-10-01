 

Ford Announces Operational and Leadership Changes; Will Drive Growth, Improve Execution, Speed Transformation

Ford is continuing to streamline and transform its global business, making changes in how the company is organized and operates to deliver executional excellence that benefits customers and delivers sustained profitable growth.

Jim Farley, President and CEO, Ford Motor Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Farley, who today succeeds Jim Hackett as Ford’s president and CEO, outlined key goals and organizational changes during a virtual town hall meeting with the company’s global team. Farley said Ford plans to move with urgency to turn around its automotive operations – improving quality, reducing costs and accelerating the restructuring of underperforming businesses.

At the same time, Ford will grow by:

  • Allocating more capital, resources and talent to its strongest businesses and vehicle franchises
  • Expanding its leading commercial vehicle business with a suite of software services that drive loyalty and recurring revenue streams
  • Offering compelling, uniquely Ford fully electric vehicles at scale around the world, including Transit, F-Series, Mustang, SUVs and Lincoln
  • Adding more affordable vehicles to its global lineup, including in North America
  • Standing up new customer-facing businesses enabled by Argo AI’s world-class self-driving system

“During the past three years, under Jim Hackett’s leadership, we have made meaningful progress and opened the door to becoming a vibrant, profitably growing company,” Farley said. “Now it’s time to charge through that door.”

“We are going to compete like a challenger – allocate capital to higher growth and return opportunities to create value – and earn customers for life through great products and a rewarding ownership experience.”

Ford is making changes to its operating model to help deliver on these priorities, including:

  • Concentrating decision-making and accountability around product and customer groups in three regional business units – The Americas and International Markets; Europe; and China
  • Accelerating innovation to be a leader in new businesses such as autonomous vehicles and mobility
  • Harnessing expertise in industrial platforms to develop world-class connected vehicles
  • Unleashing technology and software in ways that set Ford apart from competitors
  • Embracing and increasing the diversity of backgrounds, experiences and talent across the company

Farley said the company is targeting consistent operating performance that includes adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 8% of revenue with strong automotive adjusted free cash flow, so the company can fully invest in customers and growth.

