 

Temenos Enables Seamless Banking Experiences With Dynatrace

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:14  |  64   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today that Temenos, a world-leading banking software provider, is using the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform to help its customers create seamless banking experiences. With Dynatrace, Temenos gains automatic and intelligent observability across the hybrid, multicloud ecosystem that underpins its SaaS offering, which includes a combination of Microsoft Azure, AWS, and on-premises solutions. Dynatrace is helping to transform the way Temenos’ IT team works, enabling them to deliver new services faster and proactively optimize digital experiences for their customers in the financial services industry.

“As a SaaS provider, it’s critical that we proactively and continuously optimize our services to enable our customers to create better banking experiences,” said Andrew Reeves, Managing Director, Temenos SaaS. “The complexity and dynamic nature of our highly distributed architecture was increasingly difficult to manage. We needed a new approach to monitoring to enable us to continue delivering rapid innovation and digital experiences that delight our customers. Do-it-yourself approaches would have required too much manual configuration and manpower investment, so we looked at commercial solutions, and Dynatrace was the clear choice. The Dynatrace platform’s breadth of capabilities, scalability, and continuous automation, and the maturity and power of its AI engine, made the decision a no-brainer.”

As with many modern cloud environments, Temenos’ SaaS platform has become increasingly complex. Not only are the interdependencies among services, workloads, and the cloud infrastructure they run on growing exponentially, the frequency of change in these environments is increasing as well. To regain control, and to understand and anticipate issues, not just observe data, Dynatrace provides an automatic and intelligent observability platform that supports webscale environments. All data sources and services are auto-discovered continuously, and topology is mapped and maintained for exact dependency relationships in real time. The Dynatrace AI engine, Davis, automatically identifies any anomalies that arise, providing precise root-cause determination, and prioritizing answers based on business impact. This helps Temenos’ teams to understand the full context of any performance or user experience problems immediately, effectively manage their workload, and focus on high-value projects that improve customer success and business results.

“I don’t need my team spending valuable engineering time setting up a monitoring system or searching through data for insights. We need to remain focused on delivering faster innovation for our customers and driving better outcomes for our business,” continued Reeves. “Dynatrace’s continuous discovery and instrumentation capabilities are particularly attractive, enabling us to maintain observability across our dynamic SaaS environment, automate manually intensive tasks, and achieve incredibly fast time to value. The AI capabilities are also invaluable, enabling our teams to move away from looking at dashboards and trying to analyze data, to having a platform that provides us with the knowledge and precise answers we need to create better experiences for our customers.”

Visit our Dynatrace Customer Stories page for more details on how Temenos SaaS is enabling seamless banking experiences with Dynatrace.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Dynatrace Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
Dynatrace Earns Top Position in ISG Provider Lens Cloud-Native Observability Solutions Quadrant
24.09.20
Dynatrace Announces New Partner Competency Program
16.09.20
Dynatrace Announces Integration With ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.20
5
Dynatrace