Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold Assay from Core Drilling Program at Golden Mountain

Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold Assay from Core Drilling Program at Golden Mountain This news release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, BC - October 1, 2020 - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ( "Fosterville South" or the " Company "), ( TSXV:FSX - WKN:A2P2JF - FWB:4TU ) is pleased to report new high-grade and extensive gold assay results from the remaining portion of drill hole GMDH 36 at its Golden Mountain Project in Victoria, Australia, following up on initial results from GMDH 36 announced and described on September 15, 2020.

The new results today include multiple intercepts of high-grade gold as well as intersecting more extensive gold mineralisation to the south west. Importantly a zone of visible gold was noted in the drill core and this high-grade gold zone is located further south than the previous high-grade drill intersections and south of the key east-west fault.

The new results from GMDH 36 include 28 metres at 10.2 g/t Au (9.0m true width), including 13 metres at 17.5 g/t Au (4.2m true width) and 11m at 4.8 g/t Au (3.5m true width).

Mineralisation is open at depth, open along strike and deeper drilling is currently ongoing.

A full table of the results from GMDH 36, including these results being released today and the previously announced assays, can be found in Table 1.0, GMDH36 Core Drill Results and Intercepts - Golden Mountain.

Rex Motton, Chief Operating Officer and Director, states, "Drilling at Golden Mountain continues to intersect high gold grades over lengthy intervals with excellent distribution of grade throughout the hole. These assay results continue to demonstrate the potential for grade, size and continuity. Drilling is ongoing and drill permits are being sought to further escalate and expand the drilling program."