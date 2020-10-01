 

DGAP-News Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold Assay from Core Drilling Program at Golden Mountain

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 14:15  |  88   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Statement
Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold Assay from Core Drilling Program at Golden Mountain

01.10.2020 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fosterville South Reports Long Interval of High-Grade Gold Assay from Core Drilling Program at Golden Mountain

This news release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services for dissemination in the United States.

Vancouver, BC - October 1, 2020 - Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. ("Fosterville South" or the "Company"), (TSXV:FSX - WKN:A2P2JF - FWB:4TU) is pleased to report new high-grade and extensive gold assay results from the remaining portion of drill hole GMDH 36 at its Golden Mountain Project in Victoria, Australia, following up on initial results from GMDH 36 announced and described on September 15, 2020.

The new results today include multiple intercepts of high-grade gold as well as intersecting more extensive gold mineralisation to the south west. Importantly a zone of visible gold was noted in the drill core and this high-grade gold zone is located further south than the previous high-grade drill intersections and south of the key east-west fault.

The new results from GMDH 36 include 28 metres at 10.2 g/t Au (9.0m true width), including 13 metres at 17.5 g/t Au (4.2m true width) and 11m at 4.8 g/t Au (3.5m true width).

Mineralisation is open at depth, open along strike and deeper drilling is currently ongoing.

A full table of the results from GMDH 36, including these results being released today and the previously announced assays, can be found in Table 1.0, GMDH36 Core Drill Results and Intercepts - Golden Mountain.

Rex Motton, Chief Operating Officer and Director, states, "Drilling at Golden Mountain continues to intersect high gold grades over lengthy intervals with excellent distribution of grade throughout the hole. These assay results continue to demonstrate the potential for grade, size and continuity. Drilling is ongoing and drill permits are being sought to further escalate and expand the drilling program."

Seite 1 von 4
Gold jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG baut Institutional Business mit Ankäufen von rund 160 Mio. Euro weiter aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer to accelerate transformation to address challenging market ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data reports successful first half-year and confirms forecast
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest plc plant Privatplatzierung und beantragt Zweitnotierung am Nasdaq First ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:15 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South meldet längeren Abschnitt von hochgradigen Goldproben aus dem Kernbohrprogramm bei Golden Mountain
13:11 Uhr
GOLDINVEST-Video: Sitka Gold - Das Management setzt voll auf Erfolg
12:45 Uhr
Max Wienke (XTB): Kommen die Tiefs noch? Märkte technisch interessant. Dollar aufgewertet
12:30 Uhr
PROZESSREICH GmbH: Fuat & Marta Akar: Wir brauchen ein anderes Mindset zum Thema Geld(1) 
08:55 Uhr
Videoausblick: Ab heute kommt der Schmerz der Coronakrise!
06:06 Uhr
IQM-Mitarbeiter veröffentlichen einen Quantencomputer-Durchbruch im Fachblatt Nature
30.09.20
Marktgeflüster: Die gesteuerte Rally!
30.09.20
Tagesausblick für 01.10.: DAX unverändert. Covestro und ProSiebenSat.1 im Fokus!
30.09.20
BARRICK GOLD: Konsolidierung in wichtiger Phase
30.09.20
Pan American Silver: Das war knapp!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:20 Uhr
63.853
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
30.09.20
483
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
27.09.20
2
Agnico Eagle Mines: Bodenbildung läuft!
25.09.20
2
Factoring als Liquiditätsmotor: Im Experteninterview mit Stephan Ninow, Geschäftsführer der abcfinan
23.09.20
48.757
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading