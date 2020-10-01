 

Ligand Completes Acquisition of Pfenex Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today announced it has completed its tender offer for all outstanding shares of Pfenex Inc. for $437.5 million in cash, plus one non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) per share representing the right to receive a contingent payment of $78 million in cash if a certain specified milestone is achieved. The acquired company will cease trading on the NYSE American under the symbol PFNX effective as of October 1, 2020.

“This is a transformative acquisition that provides a highly valuable technology platform and a portfolio of royalty-bearing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies for treatments and vaccines. The business is well established with an attractive growth outlook that is expected to add significantly to Ligand’s financial growth and performance,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand. “The expertise we acquired in the expression of complex proteins is highly complementary to Ligand’s industry-leading antibody and drug enabling technologies, which together comprise a comprehensive discovery and early stage platform. We welcome our new colleagues to Ligand and look forward to growing the integrated business with our expanded platform supporting the pharmaceutical industry.”

The acquired protein expression technology platform is utilized to develop next-generation and novel protein therapeutics to improve existing therapies and create new therapies for biological targets linked to critical, unmet diseases. The proprietary platform uses P. fluorescens bacterium, which are especially well-suited for complex, large-scale protein production that cannot be made by more traditional host systems. The technology can contribute significant value to biopharmaceutical development programs by reducing development timelines and costs for manufacturing human therapeutics and vaccines.

Financial and Business Highlights

  • The acquired business is forecasted to generate $30 million of total revenue in 2021 and double that amount, or $60 million, in 2023. Royalties are expected to be the major component of total revenue and are forecasted to increase Ligand’s royalty revenue by approximately 50% starting by the end of 2021 assuming approval of the programs partnered with Jazz and Merck. The newly acquired business is expected to be accretive to Ligand in 2021 and contribute $1.50 in adjusted earnings per share in 2023.
  • Regulatory submission is expected to be filed in the fourth quarter 2020 for Merck’s V114, with potential approval and launch in 2021. Jazz Pharmaceuticals anticipates submitting the JZP-458 biologics license application (BLA) as early as year-end 2020 and is targeting mid-2021 for U.S. launch following BLA submission and approval.
  • Serum Institute of India (SII) recently launched its PNEUMOSIL vaccine to low- and middle-income countries where price previously was a barrier to providing sufficient vaccination. SII is targeting an initial delivery of 150 million doses of the vaccine annually.
  • Ligand gains eight existing partner contracts and over $600 million of remaining milestone payments to potentially be paid to Ligand.
  • Ligand believes it can secure at least three new partnerships over the next 12 months whereby large pharma or leading biotech companies license Ligand’s newly acquired protein expression technology.

Partnership Highlights

