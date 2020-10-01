Ligand Completes Acquisition of Pfenex Inc.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) today announced it has completed its tender offer for all outstanding shares of Pfenex Inc. for $437.5 million in cash, plus one non-transferable contingent value right (CVR) per share representing the right to receive a contingent payment of $78 million in cash if a certain specified milestone is achieved. The acquired company will cease trading on the NYSE American under the symbol PFNX effective as of October 1, 2020.

“This is a transformative acquisition that provides a highly valuable technology platform and a portfolio of royalty-bearing collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies for treatments and vaccines. The business is well established with an attractive growth outlook that is expected to add significantly to Ligand’s financial growth and performance,” said John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer of Ligand. “The expertise we acquired in the expression of complex proteins is highly complementary to Ligand’s industry-leading antibody and drug enabling technologies, which together comprise a comprehensive discovery and early stage platform. We welcome our new colleagues to Ligand and look forward to growing the integrated business with our expanded platform supporting the pharmaceutical industry.”