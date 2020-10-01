 

Mobivity to Present at Little Grapevine Virtual Conference

PHOENIX, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a global provider of personalized customer engagement solutions that drive customer frequency and spend, today announced that a virtual video presentation by Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to be available on the virtual conference website Little Grapevine (www.littlegrapevine.com) beginning October 1, 2020. Accompanying the presentation will be a short video summarizing the company’s mission, as well as a brief Q&A with Mr. Becker. A copy of the slides will also be available under the Investor Relations section of Mobivity’s website at www.mobivity.com

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

About Little Grapevine 
Little Grapevine is an invitation-only website that invites companies to participate in recurring on-line virtual conferences with video presentations, video interviews, podcasts and more. Content is conveniently archived and categorized on littlegrapevine.com, which serves as an all-in-one tool for investors seeking to research companies in the microcap space. At the end of each presentation, featured companies are required to answer Little Grapevine’s questions about their business. For more information about Little Grapevine, please visit www.littlegrapevine.com.  

Media Contacts
Jennifer Handshew • Marketing Communications, Mobivity
jennifer.handshew@mobivity.com • (917) 359-8838

Investor Relations Contacts
Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

 


