 

Scalefusion Named as a 'Leader' in the G2 Fall Report 2020

PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that its product Scalefusion, a Mobile Device Management solution has been named a 'Leader' in the grid report for Fall 2020 by G2.com.

Scalefusion

G2.com is a world-leading review platform that collates more than 500K independent and authenticated user reviews for software products and helps more than 2 million buyers every month. The report positioned Scalefusion as a leader in the mobile device management category, based on the product reviews and ratings given by the users of Scalefusion. Scalefusion was highly rated for the parameters such as 'quality of support', 'ease of use' and 'ease of doing business with'.

G2.com determines the report based on the total number of reviews, customer satisfaction, real user feedback along with market presence including market share, vendor size and social impact.

"It is a true honor to be named as a leader by G2.com and I would like to take this opportunity to thank our valuable customers for extending trust in our product. This recognition motivates us as a team to continue to serve our customers with the best support and constantly align our product offering with the requirements of our customers," said Mr. Harishanker Kannan, CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

"Our customer support is our USP and it is great to see that our customers appreciate it the most. We will, as a team continue to offer the best customer service as we've always been doing," he added.

Scalefusion has also been listed as a high performer in the Enterprise Mobility Management Category Fall Report 2020 by G2.com. For more information about Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

About G2:

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

Contacts - 
Swapnil Shete
swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg



