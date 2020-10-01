 

Ulrich Scherbel new Chief Operating Officer of AMSilk

01.10.2020

01.10.2020 / 14:34
Ulrich Scherbel new Chief Operating Officer of AMSilk

 

Planegg, October 1, 2020 - AMSilk GmbH, the world's first industrial supplier of synthetic silk biopolymers, has appointed Ulrich Scherbel as its new COO as of October 1, 2020. In the newly created position, he will support the expansion of the company's value chain from the production of the fibers to distribution to international brands.

Ulrich Scherbel has more than 25 years of expertise in innovative textiles. After his studies of textile chemistry and finishing, he worked in various functions in business development, production and sales in the textile industry, for "Freudenberg Performance Materials" as General Manager Global Apparel Division. Freudenberg is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality technical fabrics for a wide range of markets and applications such as automotive, construction, clothing, energy, filter media, healthcare, interior design, shoes and leather goods, and special applications.

Regarding his new position at AMSilk Ulrich Scherbel says: "AMSilk's innovative and world-leading biotechnological production method, from plant-based raw materials, creates fascinating silk biopolymers, which not only have unique properties, but are also biodegradable and recyclable. The implementation of the company's growth goals regarding the production of silk biopolymers on an industrial scale enables our customers for the first time to make broad use of sustainable silk biopolymers instead of conventional, often unsustainable materials. This is an extremely exciting task for me".

Jens Klein, CEO of AMSilk, adds: "We are very pleased to have Ulrich Scherbel on board as COO. With his many years of experience in the field of innovative textiles, he will drive the large scale production of our high-quality performance products even further. He is a great enhancer for our sales expansion strategy over the coming years".

The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Wolfgang Colberg, explains: "AMSilk is now on the move to large scale production for global customers and we have found an excellent addition to the management board. Ulrich Scherbel will use his expertise and experience to help shape the processes and will drive the development and optimization of the value chain from production to the customer".

About AMSilk
AMSilk GmbH is the world's first industrial supplier of vegan silk biopolymers and has its headquarters in Planegg near Munich, Germany. AMSilk's high-performance biopolymers have the unique functional properties of the natural product they are based on. AMSilk offers its innovative range of high-performance Biosteel(R) fibers for textiles and industrial applications worldwide and has announced collaborations and partnerships with world leading brands like Adidas and Airbus. The organic high-performance material can be used in multiple ways, and is suited for medical devices as well as for personal care products. AMSilk high-performance biopolymers give such products unique properties. Among other things, the polymers are biocompatible, safe and robust. AMSilk invites you to discover more at www.amsilk.com.

