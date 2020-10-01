Energy Focus to Present at Zooming with LD

 

Energy Focus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Zooming with LD event on Wednesday, October 7th, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET. James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bq1N4R4BQFqfgIToQdMB3A

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those with any questions, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting and lighting control technologies. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health, and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our patent-pending, award-winning EnFocus lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, flicker-free and affordable dimmable and color tunable Human-Centric Lighting (HCL). Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare, and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies.

Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes, and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

