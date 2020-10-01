 

Jabil Photonics Successfully Trials Unamplified Links Reaching General Availability of its CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) 100G/200G Module

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its Photonics business unit, a leading provider of customized end-to-end design, manufacturing and test solutions for optical communications products, successfully completed live network trials for the application of 100G in unamplified metro regional link scenarios.

Jabil Photonics CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) 100G/200G Module (Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by Jabil Photonics’ GA CFP2 Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) 100G/200G module, the first network scenario showcased an unamplified metro Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) point-to-point link with 8 channels at 100Gb/s rate with the module achieving a 32dB error-free link (approximately 130Km single mode fiber) using the 100G Quadrature Phase Shift Keying (QPSK) with Soft-Decision Forward Error Correction (SD-FEC) mode enablement.

The second network scenario for the same CFP2 DCO module involved a single channel 100Gb/s application reaching a 38dB 100G error-free link (more than 150Km single mode fiber) with the same working mode.

“The success of these network scenario trials demonstrates that Jabil’s module design can achieve these significant results, positioning the 100G/200G CFP2 DCO module as an optimized solution for unamplified metro datacenter interconnect and 5G networks,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit.

The CFP2 DCO module is available within Jabil Photonics’ sub-system portfolio and is under qualification at various customer laboratories. For more information about Jabil Photonics, click here.

About Jabil

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

