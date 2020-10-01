ePlus Chief Financial Officer Elaine Marion Named Public Company CFO of the Year

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Marion, was recognized as Public Company CFO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council in its 2020 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards.

“A big congratulations to Elaine and the other NVTC CFO Award winners,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “Your financial stewardship continues to strengthen the technology community in our region, as well as our leadership position as a global center of business and technology.”

“I am elated that Elaine was recognized with the Public Company CFO of the Year award, a remarkable and well-earned achievement that is testament to her character and her work ethic,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus, inc. “Elaine is a true champion of ePlus, always engaged, enthusiastic, collaborative and dedicated to our culture. Her commitment to the success of our business benefits our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders. On behalf of the entire ePlus family, we congratulate Elaine and this incredible recognition.”

With headquarters in Herndon, VA, ePlus has been a member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council for 25 years.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

