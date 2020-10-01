 

ePlus Chief Financial Officer Elaine Marion Named Public Company CFO of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:30  |  21   |   |   

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Elaine Marion, was recognized as Public Company CFO of the Year by the Northern Virginia Technology Council in its 2020 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards.

Winners were selected based on extraordinary achievement and excellence in promoting the development of the region's technology community.

“A big congratulations to Elaine and the other NVTC CFO Award winners,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “Your financial stewardship continues to strengthen the technology community in our region, as well as our leadership position as a global center of business and technology.”

“I am elated that Elaine was recognized with the Public Company CFO of the Year award, a remarkable and well-earned achievement that is testament to her character and her work ethic,” said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus, inc. “Elaine is a true champion of ePlus, always engaged, enthusiastic, collaborative and dedicated to our culture. Her commitment to the success of our business benefits our employees, our customers, our partners and our shareholders. On behalf of the entire ePlus family, we congratulate Elaine and this incredible recognition.”

With headquarters in Herndon, VA, ePlus has been a member of the Northern Virginia Technology Council for 25 years.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@eplus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More.

ePlus, Where Technology Means More, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

ePlus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:30 Uhr
ePlus Launches CyberSmart Initiative in Support of National Cyber Security Awareness Month
29.09.20
ePlus Strengthens Managed Cloud Security Services With Addition of Managed Detection and Response
22.09.20
ePlus Named NetApp Americas Flash Growth Partner of the Year 2020
09.09.20
ePlus Launches Service to Provide Reliable, Secure Collaboration in the Cloud
08.09.20
ePlus Sponsors Check Point Women in IT: Breaking the Glass Ceiling Event to Support Female Achievement in Cyber Security
04.09.20
ePlus Named Check Point Americas Cloud Partner of the Year in 2020 Secure Migration Partner Excellence Awards
03.09.20
ePlus and Mobile Heartbeat Partner to Enhance Clinical Workflow and Patient Care in Healthcare Organizations