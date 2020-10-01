 

Dexcom Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for October 27, 2020 at 4 30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's third quarter 2020 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the DexCom, Inc. investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (800) 447-0521 (US/Canada) or (847) 413-3238 (International) and use the confirmation number "49260065" approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

