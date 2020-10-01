CommScope Announces Leadership Transition

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in connectivity solutions for communications networks, this morning announced that Eddie Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, is stepping down today after 15 years of service to the Company. Succeeding Mr. Edwards is Charles “Chuck” Treadway , who has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the CommScope Board of Directors. This leadership transition is the result of the Company’s ongoing succession planning program led by the Board of Directors.

Charles "Chuck" Treadway (Photo: Business Wire)

With experience successfully growing multiple global businesses in a range of industries, Mr. Treadway brings to CommScope significant strategic, operational and go-to-market expertise. He has served 17 of the last 20 years as CEO of global businesses located in the U.S., China, and Latin America. In each of his CEO assignments, Mr. Treadway led efforts that generated highly profitable, above-market growth. Most recently, Mr. Treadway served as CEO of Accudyne Industries, where he drove significant revenue growth and margin expansion with strategic focus, product innovation, improved sales and marketing efforts, and disciplined execution.

The Company also announced that Frank M. Drendel, in recognition of his unique status and distinguished service to CommScope, has been named Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Drendel founded CommScope in 1976 and has served continuously as its CEO and/or Chairman of the Board since. In those capacities, Mr. Drendel has advanced the evolution of CommScope from a small coaxial cable business established at his kitchen table into the diversified, global communications infrastructure business that it is today.

Mr. Drendel will remain on the Board and is succeeded today as Chairman by Bud Watts. Mr. Watts has a long history of service to CommScope, most recently as the Board’s Lead Independent Director. Mr. Watts will work with Mr. Treadway and the management team on strategic, corporate development and capital structure matters. Considering his active engagement, Mr. Watts will become an employee of the Company. As a result, the independent directors on the CommScope Board elected Timothy T. Yates as the new Lead Independent Director.