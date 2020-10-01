 

IAA Loan Payoff Enhanced with Dealertrack Payoff Quote Feature

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the enhancement of its Loan Payoff product with Dealertrack Payoff Quote. The new feature provides immediate payoff amounts from top lenders across the country, which may decrease the total loss claims cycle time by allowing insurance providers faster access to vehicle lien information and securing the titles from lenders. The IAA Loan Payoff platform also supports the industry’s move to a digital claims model.

IAA estimates more than 5 million vehicles are declared a total loss each year, with up to 70% of those vehicles carrying a loan.1 Typically, it takes 45 to 90 days to secure a vehicle title for a total loss claim. The IAA Loan Payoff solution can reduce that cycle time by up to 50%, which also can result in greatly reduced storage costs and vehicle depreciation.

According to the latest forecasting from Cox Automotive’s Chief Economist, Jonathan Smoke, new car sales volume in September is expected to be near 1.275 million units, nearly equal to year-ago levels. Additionally, industry data reports collision claim severity and the percentage of vehicles deemed a total loss continues to increase.2 These indicators present opportunities for many players across the total loss space and the wider automotive ecosystem, who depend on the payoff of liens and release of titles to operate their businesses.

"The continued enhancement of IAA Loan Payoff is providing real, measurable benefit to our insurance provider customers as well as lenders,” said Tim O’Day, president of U.S. operations for IAA. “Payoff Quote is another tool on the digital Loan Payoff platform that further streamlines workflows and speeds up the loan payoff and title release process. Loan Payoff is not just reducing costs and time associated with total loss claims, it is how IAA is innovating towards a virtual claims process.”

“We have helped our dealer community pay off over 500,000 trade-in vehicles since October 20153 using Accelerated Title, which reduces title release times by nearly 70%4. This improves sales velocity and the bottom line,” said Kait Gavin, vice president of operations for Dealertrack Registration and Title Solutions. “Expanding our collaboration with IAA allows us to deliver this same great value to insurers by providing access to vehicle lien information and securing titles from lenders more quickly and efficiently than ever.”

