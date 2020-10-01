Ecolab’s New Cleaner and Sanitizer Technology Combats Viruses in 30 Seconds* – No Product is Faster in its Category

Ecolab’s Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is registered for use against norovirus, a common cause of foodborne illnesses, and is on EPA’s List N of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. It can be used on any hard, non-porous food contact surface, from food prep areas and the third sink in the kitchen to guest tables. No product in the concentrated no-rinse, food contact cleaner and sanitizer category has a faster kill time for emerging viral pathogens. The versatility of this offering also enables it to be used as a hospital disinfectant.

Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, has launched a revolutionary new product to meet today’s unprecedented hygiene challenges. Ecolab’s Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is the first EPA-registered concentrated no-rinse, 2-in-1 cleaner and sanitizer for food contact surfaces that can kill emerging viral pathogens in 30 seconds*. Leveraging Ecolab’s extensive hospital hygiene expertise, this food contact sanitizer simplifies restaurant hygiene procedures by combining an effective cleaner and sanitizer into one solution without the need to rinse between cleaning and sanitizing or before contact with food.

“Foodservice facilities are working harder than ever to ensure clean and safe environments and protect their staff and guests,” said Dr. Andrew Cooper, Ecolab senior vice president of Global Research, Development and Engineering. “Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is the new standard in foodservice solutions and simplifies their hygiene procedures while providing effective cleaning and sanitizing to help combat both foodborne illnesses and the virus that causes COVID-19.”

To build consumer confidence, restaurants must meet heightened expectations for cleanliness and more stringent regulations to help protect against COVID-19 and other illnesses. In this environment, simple and effective cleaning solutions, as well as disinfection and sanitization, are critical to providing clean and safe spaces, and gaining guest confidence.

Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer is one example of the innovative solutions powering the new Ecolab Science Certified Program. Developed using insights from proprietary Ecolab consumer research and informed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, this comprehensive, science-based program features hospital disinfectants as well as food-contact sanitizers and other cleaning products paired with a detailed training program and a periodic auditing process conducted by highly trained EcoSure field specialists. After meeting rigorous program criteria, customers can display the Ecolab Science Certified seal to let consumers know about their commitment to world-class hygiene.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

*Ecolab Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to SARS-CoV-2 on hard, non-porous surfaces. Therefore, Ecolab Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer can be used against SARS-CoV-2 when used in accordance with the directions for use against norovirus at a 30-second contact time on hard surfaces. Refer to the CDC website at cdc.gov/coronavirus for additional information.

**Ecolab Sink & Surface Cleaner Sanitizer can be used as a hospital disinfectant when following the master label directions to do so. When used in this way, the product requires a higher concentration rate, longer contact times, and rinsing after use on food contact surfaces.

EPA Reg. No. 1677-260

