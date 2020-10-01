 

Logiq Appoints Former Omnicom and Yahoo! Senior Executive, Josh Jacobs, to Its Board of Directors

Jacobs’ Appointment Supports Logiq’s Emergence as a Leading Global Innovator of Data-driven Consumer Intelligence and Marketing Technology

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (formerly Weyland Tech) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, has appointed Josh Jacobs to its board of directors. As a new independent director, his appointment increases the board to seven members, with four serving independently.

Jacobs is a highly accomplished technology executive with 30 years of innovation in digital media and advertising, sales and marketing, and strategic business and consumer product development. A noted pioneer in the programmatic media-buying industry, he has held senior level executive roles at several top technology companies on a global scale.

He most recently served in a number of leadership positions at Maven, a leading media platform for digital publishers. As president and executive chair, he led the company through the acquisition and integration of four media companies that included Sports Illustrated, Hub Pages, Say Media, and TheStreet featuring Jim Cramer. Within three years, Maven grew from a startup to a market leading platform serving over 110 million readers monthly and generating more than $100 million in revenue. He presently serves on the company’s board of directors.

Prior to Maven, Jacobs served as president of services at Kik Interactive, where he led the introduction of a developer and partner ecosystem powered by one of the world’s leading chat and messaging platforms. Earlier, he served as CEO of Accuen, an Omnicom agency, and president of platforms and partnerships for the Omnicom Media Group. He grew Accuen from a single office in Chicago into a global powerhouse, with a presence across more than 65 countries.

Before Accuen, Jacobs served as SVP of advertising products and marketing at Glam Media, where he oversaw all aspects of its brand advertising and applications, as well as the Glam Publisher Network of 1,400 sites. He was also responsible for Glam Media’s global marketing, including brand and agency marketing, corporate communications and research.

He has served as vice president and general manager of Yahoo!’s ad technology marketplace, where he was responsible for the general management and product strategy of Yahoo!’s display advertising partnership platform. This included overseeing Yahoo!’s RightMedia Exchange, the company's advertising platform business. He was responsible for creating the company’s first off-network display advertising products and partnerships.

