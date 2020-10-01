Yield10 Bioscience Announces Completion of Harvesting for 2020 Field Test Program to Evaluate Novel Yield and Compositional Traits in Camelina and Canola

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced it has completed the harvest for its 2020 Field Test Program for Camelina and canola trials conducted in the United States and Canada. Yield10’s 2020 Field Test Program is designed to evaluate several novel traits in Camelina and canola, and the Company expects to begin reporting data from the field tests in the fourth quarter of 2020 through early 2021.

“We are pleased that our field trial contractors completed the seed harvest on schedule at all of the sites involved in our 2020 Field Test Program,” said Dr. Kristi Snell, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “We will continue to work closely with our field trial contractors to evaluate data collected from our studies. These field tests are designed to generate agronomic, yield and other data supporting the ongoing development of our traits in Camelina, canola and other commercial crops.”