 

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Secures Mulch & Soil Purchasing Agreement with The Kroger Co. (KR) Louisville KY Division

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing, Inc., has secured a purchasing agreement with The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to supply their Louisville KY Division of 94 stores. The purchase agreement was received a week after the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Central Florida Arborcare was awarded a 1 year contract with 4 one year renewals with Lake County FL.

The Kroger Company, founded in 1883 is the U.S. largest supermarket by revenue ($121.16 billion for fiscal year 2019), and the fifth-largest retailer in the world. This year operating roughly 2,750 supermarkets and multi-department stores. (learn more).

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “Securing a mulch and soil purchasing agreement with the Louisville Kentucky division of The Kroger Company is an honor and the our first step to expand further into their other devisions.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.

