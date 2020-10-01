GSI Technology to Participate in 29th Annual Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium and Military & Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Virtual Event

GSI Technology’s Paul Armijo, Director of Aerospace & Defense Business Sector, and George Williams, Director of Computing and Data Science, will lead the “AI Journeys to Space” tutorial on Tuesday, October 6 at 9:15 a.m. PT, kicking off the first-ever artificial intelligence (AI) technical sessions at the event. Armijo and Williams will discuss the disruptive change ready to occur at the intersection of space and AI with a focus on GSI's Radiation Hardened and Radiation Tolerant SRAMs, as well as the Company's Gemini APU.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT) , a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for Artificial Intelligence, today announced its participation in the 29th Annual Single Event Effects (SEE) Symposium and the Military and Aerospace Programmable Logic Devices (MAPLD) Workshop, taking place virtually, October 6-8, 2020.

“AI is everywhere – in our phones, in our homes, where we work, and where we play. The ‘new industrial revolution’ in AI and machine learning, fueled by massive amounts of data, has spread globally with alarming speed,” said Armijo. "However, AI has rarely left earth's orbit, and it's non-existent in deep spacecraft. The most recent Mars Rover runs on 15-year old CPU technology. Recently launched spacecraft lack the ability to navigate themselves, requiring constant communication with ground control. Meanwhile, back on earth, humans are already riding in self-driving vehicles, and routinely run billion-parameter neural networks at real-time speeds. Disruptive change is on its way, and AI is soon going where it hasn’t gone before."

In addition to the tutorial, GSI will host a virtual booth during the SEE/MAPLD event. For the full details or to register, please visit the event website at https://www.seemapld.org. Virtual content will be available to all registrants until December 31, 2020.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI’s resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and Gemini, the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

385-831-7337

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Julie Ortega

510-697-5599

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company:

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802