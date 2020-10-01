electroCore, Inc. Announces Extension of NHS England’s Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program to Fund Continued Use of gammaCore in England

The potential contract value if the three-year extension option is exercised could be up to approximately £3.6 million (or approximately $4.6 million based on the current exchange rate)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that England’s National Health Service (NHS) has extended the Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program for the use of gammaCore for the treatment of cluster headache in adults for an additional six months. The extension will run through March 2021 and via this program, which started in April 2019, gammaCore will continue to be reimbursed for those patients in England who suffer from cluster headache and respond to the therapy. The proposed contract includes the option to extend for up to an additional three years through March 31, 2024. The potential contract value if the three-year extension option is exercised could be up to approximately £3.6 million (or approximately $4.6 million based on the current exchange rate). The award notice can be found here.

“The extension of NHS England’s ITP program will ensure that our established patient base can continue to access a treatment proven to work for them, whilst also supporting the further adoption of gammaCore in new patients suffering from cluster headache, who are yet to experience the therapy,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s VP of European Operations. “Importantly, gammaCore remains the only device approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use in patients with drug resistant cluster headaches, fulfilling an important unmet need.”

The ITP Program is designed to support the adoption of innovations and technologies in the NHS market through the removal of significant financial barriers for both NHS commissioners and providers. The program provides funding to these innovative medical technologies and promotes a broader set of activities with Academic Health Science Networks in order to deliver improvements in the quality and efficacy of patient care.

About gammaCore

gammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.