 

electroCore, Inc. Announces Extension of NHS England’s Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program to Fund Continued Use of gammaCore in England

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 14:45  |  85   |   |   

ITP program providing reimbursement for gammaCore extended to March. 31, 2021 with option for additional three years

The potential contract value if the three-year extension option is exercised could be up to approximately £3.6 million (or approximately $4.6 million based on the current exchange rate)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that England’s National Health Service (NHS) has extended the Innovation and Technology Payment (ITP) Program for the use of gammaCore for the treatment of cluster headache in adults for an additional six months. The extension will run through March 2021 and via this program, which started in April 2019, gammaCore will continue to be reimbursed for those patients in England who suffer from cluster headache and respond to the therapy. The proposed contract includes the option to extend for up to an additional three years through March 31, 2024. The potential contract value if the three-year extension option is exercised could be up to approximately £3.6 million (or approximately $4.6 million based on the current exchange rate). The award notice can be found here.

“The extension of NHS England’s ITP program will ensure that our established patient base can continue to access a treatment proven to work for them, whilst also supporting the further adoption of gammaCore in new patients suffering from cluster headache, who are yet to experience the therapy,” said Iain Strickland, electroCore’s VP of European Operations. “Importantly, gammaCore remains the only device approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use in patients with drug resistant cluster headaches, fulfilling an important unmet need.”

The ITP Program is designed to support the adoption of innovations and technologies in the NHS market through the removal of significant financial barriers for both NHS commissioners and providers. The program provides funding to these innovative medical technologies and promotes a broader set of activities with Academic Health Science Networks in order to deliver improvements in the quality and efficacy of patient care.

About gammaCore

gammaCore (nVNS) is the first non-invasive, hand-held medical therapy applied at the neck to treat migraine and cluster headache through the utilization of a mild electrical stimulation to the vagus nerve that passes through the skin. Designed as a portable, easy-to-use technology, gammaCore can be self-administered by patients, as needed, without the potential side effects associated with commonly prescribed drugs. When placed on a patient’s neck over the vagus nerve, gammaCore stimulates the nerve’s afferent fibers, which may lead to a reduction of pain in patients.

Seite 1 von 4
electroCore Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
electroCore Announces Department of Veterans Affairs Sponsored Study of Non-Invasive Vagal Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) in Mild Traumatic Brain Injury (mTBI) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
24.09.20
electroCore Announces Agreement with UpScript, LLC to be Exclusive Online Telehealth Provider for gammaCore Sapphire CV
23.09.20
electroCore to Participate in the JMP Securities MedTech Bio Summit
11.09.20
electroCore to Present at the HC Wainwright Virtual 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
6
elektroCore, Inc. - mit MÄRZ 2020 FDA-Zulassung für die vorbeugende Behandlung von Migränekopfschmer